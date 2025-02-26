Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Shares Up 21.4% – Time to Buy?

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report) shot up 21.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02). 82,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 209,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

Petrel Resources Stock Down 9.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.99. The firm has a market cap of £3.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.57.

Petrel Resources Company Profile

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.

