Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 495.06 ($6.27) and last traded at GBX 495.06 ($6.27), with a volume of 2102802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 484.50 ($6.14).
Banco Santander Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £93.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 412.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 385.46.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Santander
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- 3 Industry Leading Stocks Just Raised Dividends by 10% or More
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Twilio, Braze: The Top 2 CEP Platforms to Own in 2025
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Tempus AI Is a Buy, If You Can Handle the Volatility
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.