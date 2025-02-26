iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,839,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $112.65 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $85.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.63 and a 200-day moving average of $117.38.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

