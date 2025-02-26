Johnson Financial Group LLC Acquires 27,966 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 265.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,966 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 22.6% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 2.2% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 25,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 15,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The company has a market cap of $99.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

