Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Plans $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.6175 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Peoples Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years. Peoples Financial Services has a payout ratio of 39.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:PFIS opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $487.16 million, a P/E ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 0.56. Peoples Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $36.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.59.

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.17). Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Analysts predict that Peoples Financial Services will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens raised Peoples Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Peoples Financial Services from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

