Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Invests $796,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.46 and a 1-year high of $59.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.