Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Invests $796,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.46 and a 1-year high of $59.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.45.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
