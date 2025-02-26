Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Invests $56,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 139 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,657 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $5,768,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $408.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $435.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.70.

VRTX stock opened at $480.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $436.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $377.85 and a fifty-two week high of $519.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.45). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.06, for a total value of $111,034.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,695 shares in the company, valued at $30,805,286.70. This trade represents a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

