Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,793 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $30,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAS opened at $76.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a one year low of $63.81 and a one year high of $86.70.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.98%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Masco from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Masco from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised Masco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Masco from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.32.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

