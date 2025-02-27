Simmons Bank Buys 270 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Enbridge by 3.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,585,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,935,000 after buying an additional 207,200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,296,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,648,000 after buying an additional 536,818 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Enbridge by 32.6% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,302,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,880,000 after buying an additional 319,907 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 631,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,808,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in Enbridge by 8.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 188,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after buying an additional 15,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.95. The company has a market cap of $91.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $45.78.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

