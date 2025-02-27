Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 735 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Trading Down 0.4 %

LFUS opened at $240.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.73 and a fifty-two week high of $275.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.85 and its 200 day moving average is $248.70.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total value of $174,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,207.10. This trade represents a 18.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

View Our Latest Report on LFUS

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.