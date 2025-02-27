McGrath & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 17,657 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

McGrath & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of McGrath & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT opened at $54.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average of $56.33. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $50.16 and a 52-week high of $61.75.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

