Advisor OS LLC Has $706,000 Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Advisor OS LLC lowered its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 9.2% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,399,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,635,000 after purchasing an additional 146,761 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6,085.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,985 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,185,000 after purchasing an additional 52,358 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,360,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,272,000 after purchasing an additional 80,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ABNB shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.48.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $89,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 182,614 shares in the company, valued at $23,401,984.10. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $37,191,215.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,067,139.08. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,876,329 shares of company stock worth $265,258,279. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABNB opened at $144.03 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $90.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.22 and a 200 day moving average of $131.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

