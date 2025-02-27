MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MLTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of MLTX opened at $42.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 1.28. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.99.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,341,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,167 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,772,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,965,000 after acquiring an additional 840,731 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,565,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,059,000 after acquiring an additional 363,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,280,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,315,000 after buying an additional 149,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

