Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $202.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 89.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SRPT. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.77.

Shares of SRPT opened at $106.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.47 and a 200-day moving average of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.49 and a beta of 0.75. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $101.15 and a 1 year high of $173.25.

In related news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $205,399.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,234. This represents a 21.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,500 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $1,310,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,345.60. The trade was a 31.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.6% in the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after acquiring an additional 88,474 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,696,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,910,000 after purchasing an additional 44,306 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 547.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 138,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after buying an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,649.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 8,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 78,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after buying an additional 18,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

