Simmons Bank Lowers Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Simmons Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,059,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,465,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,989,000 after purchasing an additional 64,620 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,195,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,902,000 after purchasing an additional 44,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 369.5% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 498,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,504,000 after purchasing an additional 392,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY opened at $136.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.43 and a 1 year high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.