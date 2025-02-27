Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) VP Sells $127,687.00 in Stock

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) VP Robert Denis Brown sold 24,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $127,687.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 424,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,889.80. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of HL opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 104.52 and a beta of 1.91. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $7.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $249.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.21 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Hecla Mining by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 24,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Hecla Mining by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,578,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 127,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on HL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial cut Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

