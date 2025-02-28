The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,756 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The Campbell Soup Company has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.25%.

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,486.90. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

