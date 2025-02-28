Asana (NYSE:ASAN) & SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Financial Review

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) and Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SoundHound AI and Asana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoundHound AI -163.58% -55.58% -31.70% Asana -36.17% -86.84% -27.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SoundHound AI and Asana, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoundHound AI 0 4 3 0 2.43 Asana 2 9 4 0 2.13

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SoundHound AI presently has a consensus target price of $12.36, indicating a potential upside of 34.17%. Asana has a consensus target price of $17.73, indicating a potential downside of 7.76%. Given SoundHound AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SoundHound AI is more favorable than Asana.

19.3% of SoundHound AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Asana shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of SoundHound AI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 64.0% of Asana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SoundHound AI and Asana”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoundHound AI $67.30 million 53.83 -$88.94 million ($0.36) -25.58 Asana $652.50 million 6.74 -$257.03 million ($1.12) -17.17

SoundHound AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Asana. SoundHound AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Asana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

SoundHound AI has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asana has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant. The company's products also include CaiNET software that uses machine learning to enhance how domains work together to handle queries; CaiLAN software that arbitrates responses so users get answers from the right domain; Dynamic Interaction a real-time, multimodal customer service interface; Smart Ordering which offers an easy-to-understand voice assistant for restaurants; Employee Assist; automatic speech recognition; natural language understanding; wake words; custom domains; text-to-speech; and embedded voice solutions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Asana

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights. The company serves customers in various industries, such as technology, retail, education, non-profit, government, healthcare, hospitality, media, manufacturing, professional services, and financial services. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.