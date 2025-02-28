Mark S. Shapiro Sells 74,525 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 74,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $2,238,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,662,181.08. The trade was a 25.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EDR opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 67.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

