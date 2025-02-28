AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $132.18 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.37 and a fifty-two week high of $135.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.52.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.