Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Posts Earnings Results

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 161.60 ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Rathbones Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.66%.

RAT traded down GBX 11.19 ($0.14) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,650.81 ($20.81). 22,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,435. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. Rathbones Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,462 ($18.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,005 ($25.27). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,686.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,728.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Rathbones provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees and professional partners. We have been trusted for generations to manage and preserve our clients’ wealth. Our tradition of investing and acting for everyone’s tomorrow has been with us from the beginning and continues to lead us forward.

Rathbones has over 3,500 employees in 23 UK locations and Jersey; its headquarters is 8 Finsbury Circus, London, EC2M 7AZ.

