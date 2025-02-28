Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for Cencora Earnings

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cencora in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.57. The consensus estimate for Cencora’s current full-year earnings is $15.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cencora’s Q1 2026 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.45 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $16.65 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $18.07 EPS.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on COR. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.90.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $248.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.66. Cencora has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $262.26.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $1,211,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,197.76. The trade was a 24.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cencora

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cencora by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in Cencora by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

