Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the January 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Kingspan Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS KGSPY traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $82.38. The company had a trading volume of 20,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,285. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of $65.86 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.37.
Kingspan Group Company Profile
