Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the January 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS KGSPY traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $82.38. The company had a trading volume of 20,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,285. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of $65.86 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.37.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Roofing + Waterproofing, Light, Air + Water, and Data + Flooring.

