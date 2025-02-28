NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.750-7.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NRG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim increased their price target on NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.14.

NYSE NRG traded down $1.48 on Friday, reaching $103.63. The company had a trading volume of 855,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,816. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $117.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.22%.

In other news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,780,794.02. This represents a 22.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $5,484,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,191.68. This trade represents a 48.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

