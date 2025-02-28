Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Releases Earnings Results

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $47.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.29 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 67.53% and a negative net margin of 682.48%.

Geron Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GERN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,364,052. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80. Geron has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $5.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GERN shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Geron from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Geron from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.68.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

