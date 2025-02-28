First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Short Interest Down 60.5% in February

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the January 31st total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

FNK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,727. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.37. The company has a market cap of $220.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $58.52.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.291 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNK. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks a mid-cap index that selects value stocks using quant methodology and applies an equal-tiered weighting scheme. FNK was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

