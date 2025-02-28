First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Short Interest Down 60.5% in February

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the January 31st total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
FNK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,727. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.37. The company has a market cap of $220.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $58.52.
First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.291 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
About First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks a mid-cap index that selects value stocks using quant methodology and applies an equal-tiered weighting scheme. FNK was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
