Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Short Interest Down 60.0% in February

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Down 0.4 %

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.81. 1,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,728. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83.

Get Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXN. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 41,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 45,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.