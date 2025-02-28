Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Short Interest Down 60.0% in February

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Down 0.4 %
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.81. 1,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,728. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
