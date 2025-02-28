Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Acquires 6,682 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 372,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up about 1.1% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 65.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ET opened at $18.94 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.55.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

