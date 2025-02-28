AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises about 1.5% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $216.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.74 and a 200-day moving average of $193.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $145.75 and a twelve month high of $226.02.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHKP. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

