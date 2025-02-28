Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Receives “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

ARTL has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Artelo Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Artelo Biosciences Price Performance

About Artelo Biosciences

ARTL opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.25. Artelo Biosciences has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $1.70.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

