Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock Price

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BSY. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Bentley Systems
Bentley Systems Stock Performance
Bentley Systems Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems
In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 69,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $3,246,971.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,705,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,623,656.76. This represents a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 324,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,139,000 after acquiring an additional 211,476 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 435,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,327,000 after purchasing an additional 42,931 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.
About Bentley Systems
Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bentley Systems
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.