Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) CEO J Heath Deneke Sells 1,000 Shares

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $42,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,247.38. This trade represents a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
J Heath Deneke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 26th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $41,960.00.
- On Thursday, February 20th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $44,230.00.
- On Tuesday, February 18th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $44,980.00.
- On Friday, February 14th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $44,200.00.
- On Wednesday, February 12th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $43,800.00.
- On Monday, February 10th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $43,430.00.
- On Friday, February 7th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $42,670.00.
- On Wednesday, February 5th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $42,780.00.
- On Monday, February 3rd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $41,040.00.
- On Friday, January 31st, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $41,490.00.
Summit Midstream Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SMC opened at $42.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $451.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.37. Summit Midstream Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $45.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Summit Midstream
Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.
