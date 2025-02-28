Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Short Interest Update

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Telstra Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS TLGPY opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.92. Telstra Group has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

Telstra Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.3018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Telstra Group’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Telstra Group Company Profile

Telstra Group Limited engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services to businesses, government, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates through six segments: Telstra Consumer; Telstra Business; Telstra Enterprise Australia; Telstra International; Networks, IT and Products; and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication and technology products and services to consumer and small and medium business customers using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems, and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program.

