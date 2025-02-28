Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Short Interest Update

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 1,068.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TGEN stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tecogen has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $45.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45.

Tecogen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains ultra-clean cogeneration products for multi-family residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production.

