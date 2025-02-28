Insider Selling: CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total transaction of $199,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,864.45. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CRA International Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $190.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. CRA International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $214.01.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.44. CRA International had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $176.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.29 million. On average, analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CRA International in the third quarter worth $164,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CRA International during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CRA International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on CRA International from $212.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

