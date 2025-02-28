ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ProPhase Labs Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of ProPhase Labs stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.37. ProPhase Labs has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42.

Institutional Trading of ProPhase Labs

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 107,068 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProPhase Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ProPhase Labs by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 71,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 236,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 57,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc develops and commercializes novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. It operates through two segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company provides a range of TK supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

