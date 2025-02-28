B. Riley Initiates Coverage on DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

DDI opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. DoubleDown Interactive has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 21.25 and a current ratio of 19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

