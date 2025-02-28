Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

AOMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

AOMR opened at $9.92 on Friday. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $233.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOMR. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the third quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the third quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

