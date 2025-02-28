Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Receives $11.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SVV. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Savers Value Village from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Savers Value Village from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE SVV opened at $7.93 on Friday. Savers Value Village has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $21.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $401.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Savers Value Village will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $55,104.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Savers Value Village by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,969,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,192,000 after buying an additional 1,970,894 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 570.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,689,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138,844 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Savers Value Village by 30.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,437,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,167,000 after purchasing an additional 808,867 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,382,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,422,000 after buying an additional 68,316 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter valued at $11,324,000. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

