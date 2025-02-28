Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Sells 35,874 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,664,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,874 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.4% of Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $257,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.17. The firm has a market cap of $126.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

