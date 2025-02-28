Linscomb Wealth Inc. Grows Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 25,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $87.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.96. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a PE ratio of -51.56, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair raised shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,912,390. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,778. This trade represents a 9.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,980. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

