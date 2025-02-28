Renewable Energy Stocks To Research – February 25th

Quanta Services, Bank of New York Mellon, WEC Energy Group, EMCOR Group, Southern, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, and CMS Energy are the seven Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares in companies that generate or distribute energy produced from naturally replenished sources, such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, and geothermal power. These investments provide exposure to the growing market for sustainable energy, as well as the potential economic and environmental benefits associated with a shift toward cleaner energy sources. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $264.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,955,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Quanta Services has a one year low of $227.11 and a one year high of $365.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $314.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.96. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

NYSE BK traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $86.93. 3,045,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,089,740. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $52.64 and a 52-week high of $89.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BK

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

NYSE WEC traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,398. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEC

EMCOR Group (EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded up $2.12 on Tuesday, hitting $393.55. 438,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,072. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $269.06 and a 52 week high of $545.29. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $463.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EME

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.84 and a 200-day moving average of $86.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Southern has a 1 year low of $65.99 and a 1 year high of $94.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SO

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of NYSE:PBR traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,024,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,880,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBR

CMS Energy (CMS)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.01. 1,457,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,101. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $73.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMS

Featured Articles