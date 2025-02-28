Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KDP. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,557,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6,430.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 114,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 112,600 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 47.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab purchased 3,619,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $120,677,464.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 218,063,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,270,236,389.86. This trade represents a 1.69 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $33.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on KDP shares. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

