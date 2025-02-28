Fielder Capital Group LLC Takes $128,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,579,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 78,653 shares during the last quarter. Hauser Brothers GmbH raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.1% during the third quarter. Hauser Brothers GmbH now owns 1,225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 37.7% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,886,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,811,000 after buying an additional 1,886,868 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,474,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $588,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of WBD opened at $11.00 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. Equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.76.

In related news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,094,228.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,558.12. This represents a 22.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

