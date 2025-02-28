Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Announces Earnings Results

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUYGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter.

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $10.42.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

