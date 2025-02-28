DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.940-1.060 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRH. Evercore ISI cut DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.75 to $10.25 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.05.

NYSE:DRH opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from DiamondRock Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.35%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

