Hahn Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises about 2.6% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $572.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $544.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $499.47 and a 1-year high of $593.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,571.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total transaction of $578,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $22,504,253.28. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROP. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.60.

Get Our Latest Report on ROP

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.