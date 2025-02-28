Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $537.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $550.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $537.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $453.90 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.