Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $537.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $550.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $537.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $453.90 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.