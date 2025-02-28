Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 32,857 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,857 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,767,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,656 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,867,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,009,000 after buying an additional 172,652 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,799,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,084,000 after buying an additional 70,617 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,731,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,151,000 after acquiring an additional 94,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,029,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of COWZ opened at $56.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.88.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

