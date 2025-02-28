Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.100-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.

Enovis Stock Up 2.8 %

ENOV stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.20. 64,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,561. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.94. Enovis has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $560.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.14 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enovis will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Enovis from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

